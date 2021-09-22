Worlds 2021: Check out all LoL Worlds groups

This Wednesday (22) the draw of the groups of the Worlds 2021, the League of Legends world. THE RED Kalunga, Brazilian representative in the competition, was drawn in group A and will play in the Entry Phase.

In addition to the group of the Brazilian team, the draw also formed the groups of the Group Stage, which has the strongest teams in the tournament.

Worlds Group 2021

Continue after advertising

It is worth noting that the World Cup will have two stages: Entry Stage and Group Stage. The Entry Phase will give four places in the next stage. See how the LoL world format works.

Check out the complete groups of Worlds 2021:

Entry Phase

Group A: Hanwha Life, LNG, Infinity, PEACE, RED Kalunga

Group B: Beyond Gaming, Cloud9, Unicorns of Love, Galatasaray, DEtonatioN FocusMe

Group stage

Group A: DAMWON KIA, Funplus Phoenix and Rogue

Group B: EDG, 100 Thieves and T1

Group C: PSG Talon, Fnatic and RNG

Group D: MAD Lions, Gen.G and Team Liquid

World Cup Draw Format lol

The teams were divided into pots according to their seeds as this is a way for the draw to be balanced. For example, in the Entry Phase the LNG, which was in pot 1, cannot be in the same group as Cloud9, which was also in pot 1. See the teams in each pot.

In the group stage draw, the teams were divided into three pots. see the seed of each one:

Entry Phase

Pot 1: Hanwha Life, Beyond Gaming;

Pot 2: Infinity, Unicorns of Love, DetonatioN FocusMe, PEACE, Galatasaray and RED Kalunga;

Group stage

Pot 1: EDG, DAMWON KIA, MAD Lions and PSG Talon;

Pot 2: Funplus Phoenix, Gen.G, Fnatic and 100 Thieves;

Pot 3: RNG, T1, Rogue and Team Liquid;

Soon Riot Games should show the calendar of Worlds 2021, which will start on October 5th. Save our tournament coverage as we’ll have the calendar, tables, results, lineups and more there. Also follow our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos about the tournament.