Worlds 2021: “I’m going to play against Chovy”, celebrates Grevthar in the group draw

THE RED Kalunga, representative of CBLOL, was drawn in group A of Worlds 2021, whose key players are the team Hanwha Life and LNG. Grevthar, the team’s mid laner, showed excitement during the draw, as he could face one of his idols: Chovy, HLE’s mid laner.

In a video posted by the organization on social networks, it is possible to hear the divided opinions. “Let’s go on B and we go straight through”, commented one of the pack members, while another already wanted to fall into group A. When the team was drawn, Grevthar jumped for joy.

Fuck*!! Damn**!! I’m going to play against Chovy brat!

On his Twitter, Grevthar also celebrated:

The RED group at Worlds 2021 looked like this:

  • Group A: Hanwha Life, LNG, Infinity, PEACE, RED Kalunga

See the complete format of the tournament and see how the other groups of the LoL World Cup turned out.

Soon Riot Games should show the calendar of Worlds 2021, which will start on the 5th. Save our coverage of the LoL Worlds, because there we’ll have the calendar, tables, results, lineups and much more. Also follow our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos about the tournament.

To get into the hype, see a video of himself Grevthar playing on European soloq:

Photo by mid laner Grevthar, REd Kalunga
