Xi promises China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad | World

the president of China , Xi Jinping , announced on Tuesday that the country plans to stop building new plants coal-fired power plants abroad. The promise was made in United Nations General Assembly ( UN ), in a speech also used by the Chinese leader to send a series of messages to U.S .

“China will increase support to other developing countries to favor green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” said Xi, without giving details about the measure, in his video address, broadcast to global leaders at UN headquarters in New York.

The new climate commitment came a year after Xi announced at the UN General Assembly that China will peak carbon emissions before 2030 and intend to become carbon neutral by 2060, pledges he reiterated in his speech this Tuesday.

Chinese authorities were under pressure to make more ambitious commitments ahead of the next United Nations Conference on Climate Change (CoP26). But a recent trip by White House special climate envoy John Kerry to China ended without any agreement between the two countries.

The Chinese leader adopted the same tone of urgency used by representatives of other countries who addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday. For Xi, the world is at a crossroads and faces a set of changes not seen for a century.

Xi spoke to global leaders at the UN after a speech by US President Joe Biden, who announced he would double US aid so that developing countries can take action to combat global warming.

In his speech, Xi sent a series of messages to the Americans, as Biden had done earlier. The Chinese leader said, for example, that recent episodes have shown that external military interventions to promote democracy only do harm, avoiding directly citing the US and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Chinese president also said the world must “reject the practice of forming small groups,” in a clear reference to the recent military agreement announced by the US, Australia and the UK to provide the Australian government with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

“Differences and problems between countries, which are difficult to avoid, need to be addressed through dialogue and cooperation, based on equality and mutual respect,” Xi said. “The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress for all countries.”