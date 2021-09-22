You will need 16 hours to complete the daily challenges of Halo Infinite • Eurogamer.pt

The latest Halo Waypoint post featured a slew of new information about Halo Infinite, including the arrival of two multiplayer tests later this September. But it was not just that.

In that same post, Halo Community Manager John Junyszek went into details about how Halo Infinite’s progression, challenges, and customization works, after some concerns noted by Halo fans last month.

One of the information revealed was that, at the launch of the game, it could take 16-18 hours for a player to complete all of the daily challenges of Halo Infinite – in other words, it will take a minimum of 16 hours to completely exhaust the daily challenges of the game. .

“Of course, this will be an area the team will monitor closely, and adjustments can be made if necessary,” said Junyszek.

At launch, Halo Infinite will feature a main progression path for players that is tied to a seasonal Battle Pass. The means by which a player will progress through their seasonal Battle Pass and unlock new items is tied to the XP (experience) that is gained by completing challenges. Challenges will come in two different “flavors” – weekly and daily. The Daily Challenges are strictly focused on engagement and essentially serve as a persistent “XP drip” for Battle Pass.

Below is a screenshot showing some of the challenges you can complete in Halo Infinite. If you want to read how this Halo Infinite system works in more detail, check the original Halo Waypoint post.

Halo Infinite arrives December 8 on Xbox and PC consoles.