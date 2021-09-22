Zico defends athlete chased by fans and recalls the departure of Flamengo ace: ‘We’ve already lost players because of this’ | Flamengo



Gabigol and Zico embraceAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – After some players and also the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, Zico was one more to come to the defense of Maurício Isla, who vented after receiving criticism from fans of Flamengo on social networks. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the biggest idol in the history of the Rio de Janeiro club spoke about what happened.

“There’s always that. Flamengo has both sides. With social networks, these things increase. A lot of people talk. I think you can’t let this go, you can’t join this wave. The important thing is to know why these criticisms and why the performance on the field is not working. The business is to take it to the professional side,” he stated.

Zico also recalled that the excessive charges that happen at Flamengo have already meant that great players had to leave Rubro-Negro. Galinho recalled Djalminha’s departure from the Rio de Janeiro club.

“When you’re at Flamengo, one thing is expected and today the demands are even greater. The team comes from many achievements and the fans charge even more. He needs to be calm, he’s experienced. He has to try to get more and more of the best out of him. , for him to have peace of mind to play. Flamengo has already lost players because of that. There were times when players couldn’t catch the ball that the fans caught on their feet. There was Djalminha. The fans are very demanding,” he said.