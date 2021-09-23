107-Year-Old Japanese Twins World’s Oldest Identical Twins Says Book of Records | World

the japanese sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, 107 years old, were confirmed as the oldest identical twins in the world, reported on Monday (20) book of records.
When they received recognition on September 1, Umeno and Koume had completed 107 years and 300 days of life.
Umeno and Koume have already gone through two world wars, pandemics and currently live apart. Each is in a different nursing home in Japan, according to Guinnes World Records.
The two were born on Shodoshima, an island located 150 km from Osaka, on November 5, 1913, and are part of a very large family – they had at least nine other siblings.
The twins’ story took different fates early on. When they finished elementary school, Koume left the island to work with his uncle in another city.
Umeno stayed in Shodoshima, where he married and raised his family.
Separated by about 300 km, they did not meet as often. However, on some special dates the two made an effort to be together.
At age 70, they made a religious pilgrimage. At the 99th birthday party, Umeno joked that the two looked younger than the two record holders so far – sisters Kin and Gin.
Almost a decade later, they managed to surpass the milestone of their predecessors and, according to their caregivers, were very emotional when receiving the official record certificate.
Japan has already registered several records for the longest people in the world.
The man who reached the most advanced age in the world was a Japanese man, Jiroemon Kimuro, who died on June 12, 2013 at the age of 116 years.
The oldest person in the world is Japanese Kane Tanaka, who celebrated her 117th birthday in a nursing home in Fukuoka, southern Japan, in January of last year.
