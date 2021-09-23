2021 ozone hole is bigger than Antarctica!

Paola Bueno Yesterday 6 min

The records made by satellites of the Copernicus program show that the extent of the hole in the ozone layer has already surpassed the size of the Antarctic continent. Source: Copernicus/ECMWF.

As spring approaches, the eyes of the world turn to Antarctica to observe the evolution and development of an important phenomenon that occurs every year and has profound impacts on terrestrial life, the hole in the atmospheric ozone layer.

The 2021 ozone hole is now among the 25% largest on our records since 1979, but the process is still ongoing. (Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service)

Every early spring, with the first rays of the sun returning to the south pole, a process of ozone depletion concentrated in the stratosphere begins, a process driven and accelerated with the presence of chemical substances resulting from human activities, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). This drastic decrease in ozone concentrations in the stratosphere gives rise to the so-called “ozone hole”.

2021 – the ozone hole so far ️ According to @CopernicusECMWF, the 2021 ozone hole has considerably grown in the last two weeks and is now larger than 75% of ozone holes at that stage in the season since 1979.

Last Thursday (16), the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service, of the European Union, released a not very encouraging news: this year’s ozone hole over Antarctica is already bigger than normal!

The Copernicus researchers said that after a fairly normal start, the hole in the ozone layer has grown considerably in the last two weeks and is now larger than 75% of the ozone holes formed in that period since 1979! The hole has already hit a extension of 23 million km², extension bigger than the Antarctic continent!

This year’s hole follows a behavior very similar to that of 2020, which was one of the biggest, deepest and longest-lasting in history! Last year, the hole began its formation in mid-August and started to grow exceptionally from September onwards, reaching its maximum of 25 million km² on the 2nd of October.

A large or small ozone hole in one year does not necessarily mean that the overall recovery process is not going as expected. (Vincent-Henri Peuch)

Copernicus researchers also warn that this year’s hole could still grow in the coming weeks, as atmospheric conditions over Antarctica continue to favor maintenance, deepening and widening of the hole, and the maximum is usually reached between mid-September and mid-October.

The hole in the ozone layer and the Antarctic Oscillation

The behavior of the hole in the ozone layer is also of great interest to climate forecasters, as there is a relationship between it and an important atmospheric oscillation that governs mid-latitude swells, the Antarctic Oscillation or South Annular Mode!

This is because the behavior of the ozone hole is directly linked to the intensity of the polar vortex. Just like last year, this year’s hole is being driven by a strong, stable and very cold polar vortex. These cold conditions in the stratosphere eventually spread to the troposphere and cool the upper layer of the troposphere, altering the high-level winds around Antarctica.

The cold and stable polar vortex over Antarctica – mainly responsible for the big hole in the ozone layer this year – has favored the positive phase of the Antarctic Oscillation (or Annular South Mode).

With this cooling of the upper troposphere, the positive phase of the Antarctic Oscillation is favored, phase characterized by negative geopotential anomalies at 500 hPa over Antarctica and positive at midlatitudes. During this phase, we generally have greater cyclone formation around the coast of Antarctica and more anticyclones in mid-latitudes, impacting the rainfall regime in these regions, including southern Brazil.