3-5-2? 4-4-2? 4-3-3? Crespo expands options in São Paulo, but still does not have a consolidated scheme | São Paulo

Hernán Crespo has been looking for the ideal formation for São Paulo, but so far he has not consolidated a system that has had a sequence of good results in recent months.

At the beginning of his work at Tricolor, the Argentine coach adopted the scheme with three defenders, generally acting in a 3-5-2. Miranda, Arboleda and Léo were the chosen defenders.

The beginning was exciting. The team featured offensive football, and the trio of defenders passed security game after game. The result of the integration was the title of the São Paulo Championship.

But, after the conquest, the team didn’t find itself anymore. Whether due to absences due to injuries, suspensions or summons. Not having Arboleda, Léo and Miranda on several occasions, Crespo bet on reserves Bruno Alves, Diego Costa and Rodrigo Freitas. But none of them matched the height.

1 of 3 Miranda and Arboleda regret defeat to Flamengo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Miranda and Arboleda regret defeat to Flamengo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

In the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship, for example, São Paulo suffered its biggest defeat of the season with three defenders on the field (Bruno Alves, Arboleda and Miranda). Against Flamengo, at Maracanã, Tricolor was thrashed 5-1.

In the next round, then, the Argentine coach surprised. Facing Palmeiras, in Morumbi, he did not have Arboleda at his disposal and entered the field with a line of four, formed by Igor Vinicius, Léo, Miranda and Reinaldo.

The game ended tied by 0-0, but São Paulo had two goals disallowed and was much better than the rival in 90 minutes, in a game marked by controversy. There was one more possibility for Crespo.

After being eliminated by Fortaleza in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after a 3-1 defeat betting on the line with three defenders (in the fall to Palmeiras, in the Libertadores, he played in 4-4-2), Hernán Crespo decided to give up system to attempt an immediate reaction in Brasileirão.

Last Sunday, against Atlético-GO, São Paulo went to the field with Igor Vinicius, Léo, Arboleda and Reinaldo in the defensive sector. With Luan as the first defensive midfielder protecting the defense, the Tricolor played better and got an important victory.

2 of 3 Léo, from São Paulo, against Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Léo, from São Paulo, against Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The 4-4-2 should be repeated this Wednesday, at 20:30, against América-MG, in Morumbi. That’s because Léo is suspended and Miranda returns after serving his suspension. Igor Vinicius is short and should give way to Galeano – the striker has been acting improvised on the right flank.

With that, the possible São Paulo for the duel must have: Tiago Volpi, Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Luciano.

It remains to be seen whether, with the three defenders considered to be incumbent at his disposal, Crespo will return to the initial idea that worked out until the Paulistão title.

With the hiring of Calleri, Crespo gained one more option: to play with three strikers. With Luciano and Rigoni on the rise and Calleri hoping for goals in his return, the coach can bet on the trio.

This, however, causes midfield players to lose space in the starting lineup. However, it would come as no surprise to see them on the field together.

For now, Crespo has not signaled that he will use this formation. Calleri has been in better shape to have more minutes on the field. Rigoni and Luciano, in turn, have taken advantage of the moment to score goals and consolidate in the starting lineup.

