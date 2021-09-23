3 shares to have a chance of winning more than 3% this Wednesday of caution, Copom and Fed

“Super-Wednesday” has finally arrived. At 3:00 pm, the market will know the new US base interest rate, determined by the FOMC (the equivalent of our Copom), as well as the Federal Reserve’s view of the prospects for the US economy.. the day ends with the Copom decision on the Selic.

On the international scene, the signs are ambivalent. on the one hand, Evergrande has once again fueled market anxiety, when giving a vague statement about the payment of part of its debt, which is due tomorrow (23).

On the other hand, iron ore soars on the London Stock Exchange and exceeds US$ 100 per ton, accompanied by a rise in other metals. Oil also rises for the second day in a row. As is known, these commodities directly impact the Voucher (VALLEY3) and the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), the companies with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa.

In any case, traders are cautious and no one expects big moves on the stock market today. But if you want or need to trade your portfolio, it’s worth looking at the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to detect very short-term trends.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) has already released its indications for this trading session. Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore is not guaranteed to return. Therefore, respect the suggested stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the position.

Also follow the investment methodology prescribed by analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Arezzo ARZZ3 87.55 88.96 1.61% 89.81 2.58% 86.37 Interbank BIDI11 19.37 19.79 2.17% 19.99 3.20% 19.04 PetroRio PRIO3 19.46 19.8 1.75% 20.04 2.98% 19.18

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

