5 most recommended physical activities for those over 60 years old

(photo: Freepik) Those who think that physical activity is something for young people must urgently review their concepts. More and more diverse studies prove that regular exercise throughout life plays an important role in gaining quality of life and preventing various diseases and complications, including stroke, hypertension, diabetes, cancer and depression.

According to the master in exercise physiology and technical director of the Bodytech gym network, Eduardo Netto, it is common that from the age of 60 onwards, some physiological changes occur, which, in the long term, can affect a person’s mobility and independence. . Thinking about it, leaving aside the sedentary lifestyle and finding safe activities that have to do with your taste and routine is essential.

According to the American College of Sport Medicine, exercise after 60 should be planned, structured, repetitive and include different training. Netto explains what they are: “It is necessary to guarantee aerobic exercises, in which the body’s large muscles move rhythmically for sustained periods, and include resistance exercises, which make the muscles work or maintain themselves against an applied force or weight. In addition, it is important to develop flexibility, in order to preserve or extend the range of motion around a joint, and do balance training, a combination of proprioception, coordination and lower body strength activities.” details the expert.

See 5 most recommended physical activities for those over 60:

1) Dance – It’s an excellent option even for those who don’t risk so much on the slopes. The practice includes physical conditioning: cardiovascular, coordination, flexibility and balance.

2) Water gymnastics – Although the elderly are always present in all water sports, I consider the famous hydrogymnastics the best option for them. This class helps to develop essential physical conditions for quality of life, such as aerobic capacity, muscle strength and endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance.

3) swimming – Cited by many as the most complete physical activity, swimming could not be left out of this list! It really is a fantastic sport. It brings together physical conditioning, pleasure and minimal risk of injury.

4) Stretching – Flexibility cannot be forgotten in the training plan for seniors. Many feel that stretching is all about those exercises recommended for before or after training. In fact, stretching and flexibility goes way beyond! interesting. The stretching class itself is one of them. During the class, exercises and positions are done in search of the best posture and range for each one.