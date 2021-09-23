5th batch query opens tomorrow

The Internal Revenue Service will release tomorrow the consultation of the fifth and last batch of income tax refund 2021, base year 2020. The taxpayer can know if he is in this shipment through the website or the application for tablets and smartphones of the agency.

In all, 358,162 taxpayers will receive the refund in the lot, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The total amount to be paid by the agency is R$562 million, and bank credit will be made next week, on September 30th.

Payment will be made by the Revenue directly into the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the declaration.

The last batch of Income Tax includes:

4,955 elderly taxpayers over 80 years of age;

47,465 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

4,927 contributors with a physical or mental disability or serious illness;

19,211 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching;

281,604 non-priority contributors.

Thin mesh

If the taxpayer has not yet received the refund and is not in the last batch, it means that he has fallen into the fine mesh. This can happen, for example, if he gave wrong information or omitted information, such as not including dependents’ income.

It is possible to check the situation and correct any problems before being summoned by the Revenue. To check it, it is necessary to access the Internal Revenue Service Virtual Center (e-CAC).