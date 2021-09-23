6 shares to buy and have chances to win between 9% and 38% this Thursday, according to XP

This Thursday (23), the market will digest the decision of the Cup (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank, which raised the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1 percentage point, to 6.25%, at yesterday’s meeting.

In their first reactions, analysts considered the statement in which the BC justified its decision to be “hard”, especially in the passage where the institution emphasizes that it will promote “another adjustment of the same magnitude” at the next meeting, and its willingness to make the Selic “advancing into contractionary territory”.

“This suggests that the Committee now sees the need for a tighter monetary policy than it saw at the last meeting,” said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investments, in a report to customers sent yesterday.

fixed income competition

High interest cycles are usually negative for the Stock Exchange, as they increase the attractiveness of fixed income. In any case, if you need or want to trade your portfolio today, it’s worth checking out the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to identify very short-term trends.

The team of graphic designers at XP Investimentos recommends some papers, six of which were picked by Money Times for this article. As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore is not guaranteed to return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also check the investment methodology suggested by analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) Potential gain* 2nd Target (BRL) Potential gain* Stop (BRL) cogna COGN3 3.3 3.71 12.42% 4.56 38.20% 3.04 Carrefour CRFB3 18.86 19.9 5.51% 21.4 13.47% 18.24 Eletrobras ELECT3 38.51 41.79 8.52% 44.99 16.83% 36.57 enaut ENAT3 14.71 15.55 5.71% 17.34 17.88% 14.27 eneva ENEV3 17.67 18.99 7.47% 21.89 23.88% 16.79 eternal ETER3 23.55 25.71 9.17% 31 31.63% 22.22 *about the entry point

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.