83.3 million Brazilians complete vaccination

Today, Brazil has reached the milestone of more than 83.3 million people with complete vaccination against covid-19. So far, 83,397,254 inhabitants have already received the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, corresponding to 39.1% of the country’s population. The survey is by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.

The vaccination schedule was completed by 1,081,924 people between yesterday and today. Of these, 1,077,326 took the second dose and another 4,598 received the single dose. There was also the application of 430,963 first doses and 45,403 booster doses in the same period of time.

In all, the first dose was applied to 143,056,255 Brazilians, representing 67.06% of the national population. So far, 426,210 people have been immunized with the booster.

In the last 24 hours, 1,558,290 doses of immunizing agents against covid-19 were applied by Brazil, in the sum of first, second, single and booster.

First dose vaccination 9/22 Image: UOL

Mato Grosso do Sul (53.9%) and São Paulo (51.96%) are the only states with more than half of their populations with complete vaccination. Rio Grande do Sul (44.57%), Espírito Santo (41.21%) and Paraná (40.12%) come next.

São Paulo has the highest percentage of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose: 78.22% of the local population. Next are Rio Grande do Sul (69.44%), the Federal District (69.34%), Santa Catarina (69.11%) and Paraná (68.45%).

Full dose vaccination 9/22 Image: UOL

SP reduces Pfizer interval from 12 to 8 weeks from Friday

The São Paulo government announced today that it will shorten the interval between doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 from 12 to eight weeks — the equivalent of two months. The measure will take effect from next Friday (24).

The rule is already in effect for the 6.9 million people in the state who have already taken the first dose of the American immunizing agent. According to the coordinator of the PEI (State Immunization Plan), Regiane de Paula, the state is currently distributing 2 million doses to 645 municipalities.

The anticipation of the second dose is intended to accelerate the immunization of the population.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.