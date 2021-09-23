A 300 meter asteroid passed ‘near’ Earth today and you didn’t even notice – 22/09/2021

A huge space rock passed the closest it has ever been to our planet this Wednesday (22), precisely at 11:42 am (Brasilia time).

“Close” in astronomical benchmarks: asteroid 2021 NY1 reached approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth — roughly four times the distance between us and the Moon. In other words, there was no risk of collision.

But if it eventually hits us, the 2021 NY1 could wreak considerable havoc in some city. With an estimated diameter of between 130 and 300 meters — that is, up to three football fields —, it flew past at a speed of 9.35 km/s.

Why does it matter?

This rock is classified by international space agencies as a “Near-Earth Object” (Near-Earth Object or NEO), in a list that classifies asteroids and comets potentially dangerous to humanity. Among other factors, size, orbit and future approaches are considered.

The orbit of an asteroid around the Sun is unpredictable and can be altered by gravitational interactions with other bodies, such as the planets and the Sun itself. Therefore, with each pass, astronomers observe, monitor and perform new calculations of its orbital evolution.

This visit by the 2021 NY1 is important precisely for that: understanding more about its composition and its behavior, acquiring knowledge that can be used to predict the characteristics of other similar space rocks as well.

Furthermore, asteroids and comets are very old bodies, which can give us clues about the process of formation of the Solar System and even the emergence of life.

Telescopes and radars from around the world are pointed at it, watching its approach and departure. From here in Brazil, it is still not possible to see it, as it is appearing during the day.

According to the National Observatory, as of Saturday (25), the asteroid will start to be visible during the night – only for large telescopes – and our astronomers will also have the chance to study it.

For the time being, there is no anticipated future impact. The next pass of 2021 NY1 near Earth happens in 2044, much further away, about 5.9 million kilometers from Earth. A closer encounter will only take place in 2105, at 2.6 million kilometers, also completely safe.