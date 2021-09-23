A Pinch of M&A: Kraft Heinz Buys Owner of Ketchup Hemmer | Business

In the third largest strategic move in a decade of operations in Brazil, Kraft Heinz has just announced the acquisition of Hemmer from Santa Catarina, a manufacturer of sauces, condiments and preserves known for its ketchups and mustards.

The deal is yet another step in the plan of Miguel Patrício — the global CEO — to grow outside the United States, where the food industry controlled by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett still makes 80% of sales.

The acquisition numbers were not disclosed — the financial impact is marginal for a conglomerate with US$ 26 billion in sales — but Hemmer will represent an important leap for Kraft Heinz in Brazil.

Kraft Heinz seeks expansion outside the US

Considering the latest balance sheets released, the centenary company founded in 1915 by German immigrant Heinrich Hemmer, a businessman who started out selling sauerkraut in Blumenau, earns the equivalent of a quarter of Kraft Heinz’s sales in Brazil.

Together, Kraft Heinz and Hemmer reach a net revenue of nearly R$1.8 billion — based on last year’s data, when Santa Catarina reported R$374.4 million in sales.

In Brazil, the acquisition will give Kraft Heinz a brand to compete with intermediate prices in ketchups, mustards and mayonnaise. “Hemmer occupies a mainstream space where we didn’t play,” said Fernando Rosa, company president in Brazil since the end of last year, to Pipeline.

Kraft Heinz already led the national market in ketchup, but only operated at both ends, with the premium brand Heinz and the combat brand Quero. “Hemmer has a regional role and a relevant participation”, said the Executive, without opening the market share.

The transaction, only the second in the company’s history in the country — the first was Quero, a R$ 1 billion deal that marked the arrival of Heinz in Brazil in 2011 — may only mean the beginning of a broader process.

“We are not closing the agenda. We have a very clear strategy to be one of the largest food companies in the country, and this will happen organically and inorganically,” he stressed.

For the Brazilian operation, Hemmer can be seen as the third largest movement of the multinational. In addition to the purchase of Quero, made when Heinz was not yet controlled by 3G Capital — the Brazilian group bought the iconic American firm in 2013 and joined Kraft two years later —, Kraft Heinz had a second phase of relevant expansion in land Brazilian companies when it invested more than R$600 million to build a factory in Goiás Nerópolis, expand the unit inherited from Quero in the same municipality and strengthen distribution.

In a sign that times at Kraft Heinz are really different — with more focus on innovation and perhaps less intransigent with the cost cutting that made the trio Jorge Paulo Lemann, Beto Sicupira and Marcel Telles famous —, Rosa insisted that there is no layoff plan.

“We will keep the business units operationally separate. We have no interest in synergy in people.” When taking over Hemmer-the acquisition needs Cade’s approval, which should take four to six months-Kraft Heinz will incorporate about 1,200 employees, making the group reach more than 3,000 in the country.

On the other hand, distribution synergies are more obvious and desired, which can give the Santa Catarina-origin brand a penetration far beyond the South and São Paulo, where sales are currently concentrated. “We are seeing an opportunity to take the Hemmer brand through our distribution platform throughout Brazil.”

Globally, the purchase of Hemmer can also be seen as an evolution in the restructuring led by Miguel Patricio, which raised more than $6 billion from the sale of assets last year (the cheese business to Lactalis and the snacks division to Lactalis). Hormel) to reduce debt and get the company back on track for growth.