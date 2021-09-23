A woman suspected of having ‘black urine disease’ in Americana has no travel history; framework is stable | Campinas and Region

AM has 78 suspected cases of ‘black urine disease’ and has recorded the worst outbreak in history

States report cases of syndrome related to fish consumption

The case is being monitored by the city’s Epidemiological Surveillance and there is still no forecast for the completion of the diagnosis, according to the municipal administration. If confirmed, it will be a local case.. There are no other people with the symptom of dark urine being investigated for this syndrome.

O g1 sought the Health Department of the state of São Paulo, which reported having no records of this disease in 645 municipalities this year. If the diagnosis of the woman, who lives in Americana, is positive, it will be the first in SP. The folder also has no record of investigated cases, but stressed that the investigation is up to city halls and should only be passed on to the state if the diagnosis is confirmed.

The young woman is hospitalized at the Unimed Hospital, located in the city. The institution informed the g1 that the her health condition is stable.

What causes this disease and what is already known?

The disease is caused by a toxin that can be found in fish and shellfish species, and can lead to kidney failure and death, according to the Ministry of Health.

Examples: tambaqui, whiting, arabaiana and crustaceans such as lobster, crayfish and shrimp.

It is believed that these animals may have fed on algae with certain types of toxins that, when consumed by humans, cause symptoms.

The odorless and tasteless toxin arises when fish is not properly stored and packaged.

The main symptom is dark urine, as the toxin is eliminated in the urine.

The condition described in critically ill patients is compatible with rhabdmyolysis, a disease that destroys the fibers that make up the muscles of the body. When associated with fish consumption, the syndrome is known as Haff’s Disease.

The Ministry of Health points out that hydration is “essential in the hours following the onset of symptoms, since this way it is possible to reduce the concentration of the toxin in the blood, which favors its elimination through the urine”. In more severe cases, hemodialysis may be necessary.

In most cases, the condition usually evolves well, but there is a risk of death, especially in people with comorbidities. It is recommended to seek help soon after the appearance of the first symptoms so that the diagnosis can be made as soon as possible.

There is nothing specific that can be done to prevent the illness. There are no ways to identify the toxin: it has no smell, taste or color and does not disappear after cooking the meat. The indication is to reduce the consumption of fish or buy them in places where the transport and storage process is known.

The "black urine disease" is related to a toxin that may be present in some fish and crustaceans

According to an article written in 2013 by specialists at Hospital São Lucas Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, the name of the disease has to do with its origin.

The first reports of it are from 1924 and come from the coastal region Könisberg Haff, which is close to the Baltic Sea. Currently, this site is part of the city of Kaliningrad, which belongs to Russia and borders Lithuania and Poland. At the time, the doctors who worked at the site described a condition of sudden onset, with “muscle rigidity, often accompanied by dark urine”.

After the publication of the first reports, new cases were registered at the site for the next nine years. They occurred mainly between summer and autumn and had one factor in common: fish consumption.

“Due to the absence of fever and the rapid onset of symptoms after eating cooked fish, it is believed that Haff’s disease is caused by a toxin,” write the Brazilian authors.

Since then, new outbreaks have been registered in other countries, such as the former Soviet Union, Sweden, the United States and China.

In Brazil, the first cases were identified in 2008 and 2009. The most serious moment happened in 2017, when Bahia counted 71 patients with the disease, 66 of them in the capital Salvador.

