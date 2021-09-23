A year later, model lives in precarious conditions

Almost a year after being found walking disoriented through the streets of Morro do Cantagalo, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, model Eloísa Fontes lives today in a very different situation from when she was successful on the catwalks.

After spending seven months in a clinic for drug addicts in Maceió, as revealed in an article in the newspaper “Extra”, Eloísa returned to live with her mother Luciene in Piranhas, her hometown in the state of Alagoas.

“After seven months of meeting people who have lost everything in life because of drugs, I know I’m going to live in recovery. I have no intention of manipulating anyone. I know I can’t (drug myself) and I’m hurting,” said the model in interview with the newspaper, revealing that he intends to resume his career:

Modeling is in my veins. I am a professional. Eloisa Fontes

The report reveals that the model, who earned R$35,000 per photo, did not save. Now, Luciene’s sick pay is barely enough to cover Eloisa’s medications and the basic household bills. The two have the help of Samoel, the model’s younger brother who lives 50 minutes from the farm where they are.

“I’ve been unemployed for four years and I’m not able to give more assistance. I decided to open a cow to try to buy even just any vehicle and make this journey I do every day on foot, and add other money to help support her”, said the boy.

Eloisa, who turned 28 on the day of the interview, said she was “born again”. “What I want for my life is a bright future. Because I was born again. And I feel like my life has just started,” he declared.

After a year off drugs, she feels calmer.

I am feeling at peace. During my hospital stay, I learned to be patient and patient. I know the opportunity will come.

Before returning to social life, the model wants to be close to her family and regain her mother’s trust.

“I need to spend a little time with my family. If I’m going to travel, Samoel will go with me. I learned to appreciate what I didn’t. Hospitalization was essential for that. I also learned a lot about AA and NA. What I miss most is the my mother’s trust,” he added.