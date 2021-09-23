Actor from ‘Angel Face’ killed by accidental asphyxia, says report

The actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for acting in the cast of the Brazilian version of “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, he died of a accidental asphyxia. He was found lifeless on the last 12th, at 42 years old. The information was released by UOL and confirmed by the team of delegate Roberto Monteiro, responsible for investigating the case, after an analysis by the Legal Medical Institute.

“It is reported that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice he knew in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias , in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. This practice can have as a complication the asphyxia by confinement (exchange of breathable air for unbreathable air)”, explains the death report of the actor.

Asphyxia and drug use

According to the expert, drugs were still found in the artist’s body when he died.

No signs of external or internal cervical constriction (alteration) were observed, even after careful neck dissection

“Accidental asphyxia, caused by the lowering of the level of consciousness. Associated with confinement inside the plastic bag. He also used cocaine, antidepressants and alcohol,” said the sectional delegate Centro, Roberto Monteiro, to G1.

The actor had no signs of violence. His death would have occurred four to five days before the body was found.

After the report, the 3rd Police District (DP), Campos Elíseos, in the Center, which had started the investigation of the case as a suspicious death to be clarified, must conclude that the actor’s death was accidental and will send a report to the Court.

understand the case

According to a note released by the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo, the actor was found around 17:00 at his own residence in the region of the Republic. Close people who testified stated that they tried to contact Luiz, who had not responded to messages for a few days.

They went to the actor’s house, and when faced with a strong smell, they called military policemen to enter the place and found the body. The case was registered as a suspicious death by the 2nd Police District (Bom Retiro), which requested expertise from the Forensic Medicine (IML) and Criminalistics (IC) institutes.