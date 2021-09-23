Actress prohibits children from watching her series because of the spicy scenes

Gillian Anderson forbade your children to watch sex education, series of which he is the star, due to the spicy scenes he participates. The actress said she is happy in denying that they see her.

Anderson admitted his caution to the podcast The Radio Times this week. The actress plays the role of Jean Milburn, a sexologist who strives to be frank about issues involving sexuality with Otis, her teenage son, lived by butterfield wing.

Anderson said she was uncomfortable with the possibility of her three children watching her sex scenes in the comedy drama, but understands she can’t prevent them from accessing the production.

“I must say I’m happily living in the denial that my kids don’t watch the show…I hope they don’t. When it was released, I told them they couldn’t see it. [Mas] I have no control over what they do at their friends’ house. I have no control over what their friends show them,” admitted the star.

In any case, Gillian praises the discussions about sex raised by sex education and he said that he talked with his children about the topics covered by the series:

“I had conversations with them about certain aspects of the program and also about the importance of certain themes within it. [E tive] conversations that are not usually seen on television, but which are very important – and even vital – for young people”.

Anderson also praised sex education for embracing not only sexual diversity, but also race and ethnicity.

“She doesn’t see color and accepts everyone, regardless of how people want to appear in the world. I think that’s one of the most important things about what’s represented on the show.”

Gillian Anderson has three children from different relationships, Piper (26 years old), Oscar (14 years old) and Felix (12 years old), her last two children with the manager Mark Griffiths, with whom he related until 2012.

sex education is a Netflix drama comedy created by Laurie Nunn. The series starring Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Gillian Anderson premiered in January 2019.

The series follows the life of Otis Thompson, a virgin teenager with social difficulties and the son of sex therapist Jean Milburn, played by Gillian Anderson. The teenager is surrounded by videos and open conversations about sex, which makes him become an expert. Along with a friend, Otis opens a clandestine sex therapy clinic at the school.

The three seasons of sex education are already available on Netflix.