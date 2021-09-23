Actress reveals degenerative disease and vents: “Who will save me?”

Dani Moreno, known for several roles in soap operas on Record, revealed that she is facing a battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a degenerative disease. Out of breath, the actress commented on the high cost of treatment.

The famous woman introduced the disease to followers, stating that it is a “type of inflammation that affects connective tissues, characterized by inflammation of the spinal joints and large joints such as hips, shoulders and other regions. It causes intense pain at rest, also known as pain of death”.

She highlighted that she began to feel the first symptoms early. “I’m displeased to know you so intimately, EA. You’ve been showing signs that you’ve been around since I was very young. Several and repeated inflammations and infections; difficulty feeling good with some foods, especially gluten; overwhelming tiredness for no reason or for what; pains that locked my neck to the point of putting a cervical collar at age 7 etc… How would we know? How would we imagine that the HLA B27 marker would pass from grandmother to mother and from mother to daughter?”, he said.

As the diagnosis came early, it prevented the actress from feeling more serious effects. At least I bought time. I have the chance to prevent serious sequelae that would limit me at an older age. The pain wakes me up and it only goes away when I exercise. I always asked for a reason to wake up early and exercise, but I think I wished it a little wrong,” he said.

Finally, it began to detail the high value it needs to make available just to take care of itself, highlighting the Unified Health System (SUS). “The next step is to take the immunosuppressive injections. They cost more than R$ 10 thousand each. I need two a month. And who’s going to save me? It’s SUS itself. Since you’re here, EA, I’ll take you out dancing according to my music, because I’m not the type to let yourself be dominated by absolutely nothing. I forbid you to feel that you control me,” he concluded.

