Administrative reform: last minute change removes members of the Powers from the text | Server Column



Parliamentarians of the special commission request cancellation of the analysis session of PEC 32 – Reproduction TV Câmara

Published 09/22/2021 22:46

In the middle of the session to vote on the administrative reform report (PEC 32/20) in the Chamber’s special committee, a last-minute change in the substitute was announced. In its fifth version, the report of the rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Oliveira Maia (DEM-BA), removes the members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry from the text.

The new substitute appeared after 9 pm, which generated protests from the deputies. Parliamentarians asked for a postponement of the vote on the matter. President of the commission, Fernando Monteiro (PP-PE) interrupted the session to read the changes by the collegiate members.

The rapporteur’s opinion provides for a reduction of up to 25% in salaries and hours of public servants, regardless of career, in periods of fiscal crisis in municipalities, states and the Union.

In addition, the text advances in periodic performance assessment, which will be dealt with later in a specific government bill.

Regarding temporary contracts in the public service, Oliveira Maia included a six-year limit for this type of contract to be in force. And it made clear what labor rights these contractors will have, in response to a request made by the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of Public Service (Servir Brasil). The front pointed out that those workers with temporary contracts would fall into a legal limbo.