Administrative reform: the rapporteur presents a new opinion, making room for the inclusion of the Judiciary elite in the new rules

BRASILIA – The special committee of the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the proposal for administrative reform, began evaluating, this Wednesday, the basic text of the proposal.

To facilitate voting on the matter, the rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), presented a new opinion, making room for the inclusion of the Judiciary elite in the new rules. This was done because in another version, Maia had shielded these categories. The government’s original text left these categories, considered careers of the State, which make up the elite of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry, out of the reform.

As the report stands, lawmakers will be able to present amendments to end the 60-day vacation for judges, for example, and mandatory retirement as a form of punishment. However, this should only be done in plenary. An agreement was signed so that the emphasis that provided for the inclusion of members of Power in the administrative reform was removed from analysis, at the risk of having its constitutionality questioned and being considered inadmissible in the commission. Party leaders agreed to submit this highlight only to the House plenary

This is one of the main impasses in the reform process. Based on the opinion of the secretary of the board, the president of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL), alleges that amendments to include so-called Power members in the proposal are unconstitutional.

By this understanding, this type of matter is the prerogative of the Judiciary itself. However, Lira informed the rapporteur that he would not interfere in this matter in order not to prejudice the vote on the matter.

He also conditioned that public entities will only be able to reduce working hours with a cut proportional to the remuneration to a fiscal crisis. “The workload reduction will only occur in a fiscal crisis scenario, as an alternative to the adoption of another more drastic one, the dismissal of permanent employees”, justifies the rapporteur.

In the previous version of the report, the amendments were classified as unconstitutional, which generated a strong reaction from the commission’s benches.

Removal of ‘tortoises’

Maia also backed down and removed from the opinion some ”tortoises”, as measures included in the text are called that are extraneous to the project’s theme, such as, for example, the extension of full retirement benefits for civil police officers, who are the responsibility of the states.

However, he kept an excerpt from the previous version that ensures full and lifelong pension to police officers in the event of death in the exercise of their function, which can increase the Union’s expenses. Since the pension reform, in force since November 2019, the amount of the pension is calculated on a proportional basis.

On the other hand, the rapporteur withdrew from the opinion the special forum for director of the Federal Police and delegate of the Civil Police.

The text of the reform was discussed by the commission last week. But doubts persist because the rapporteur gave in to pressure from corporate groups and has already presented three versions of the opinion.

The committee’s chairman, Deputy Fernando Monteiro (PP-PE) intends to conclude the vote on the final text this evening.

Maia had already made several changes to the government’s proposal, such as, for example, ensuring stability for all civil servants and not just for typical state careers. Some privileges, such as automatic promotion by length of service, vacations longer than 30 days, and award leave only end for those who join the public service after the reform is approved.

One of the main changes introduced by the reform is the shutdown of the server due to poor performance. The proposal makes periodic performance assessment mandatory for all employees, both active and new.

In addition, it allows for temporary hiring in public service for a period of up to six years and agreements with the private sector to provide services, with sharing of physical structure and human resources, with or without consideration.

opposition will vote against

Eight opposition parties (PT, PDT, PSB, PSOL, PCdoB, REDE, Solidariedade and PV) issued a statement with an orientation against the approval of the reform. Of these, PDT and PSB closed the question.