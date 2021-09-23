Adriane Galisteu rebate speaks by Gui Araújo about a vacancy as a presenter in A Fazenda

This Wednesday (22), Adriane Galisteu countered a speech by Gui Araújo about a vacancy in the presentation of A Fazenda. The worker told in a conversation that he has plans to grow professionally and be able to take over the program.

When faced with the repercussion of the speech said on the reality show on Record, Adriane Galisteu took it with good humor and replied: “Calm down, I’ve barely started”.

The statement, although short, gained support from netizens. “Galisteu is already giving his name. A show in the presentation. Congratulations!”, one wrote. “A thousand times you,” pointed out another. “(laughs) he’s just arrived and he wants to sit by the window, right?”, joked one more.

It all started in a discussion between the famous and Erika Schneider, at dawn this Wednesday (22). Afterwards, Anitta’s ex went to vent to Erasmo Viana about having revealed his dream to his colleague, and even criticized her.

“She reacts all wrong. These days she’s like ‘what do you want to do when you get out of here?’ then I said ‘my dream is how Adriane Galisteu gets tired, I introduce A Fazenda and then she said ‘oh, wanting to outsmart Galisteu, look at Brazil’, she started screaming. who’s talking, see? Be careful with that’ then she’s ‘wanting to outsmart Galisteu’ and I said ‘then you go back to what I said and analyze it carefully, when she gets tired I’m the person I’m here wanting to grow'” , guaranteed.

Gui Araújo almost lost his mind with Nego do Borel

The influencer admitted in the early hours of last Tuesday (21), in a conversation with Dynho Alves at Casa da Árvore, that he almost lost his mind with Nego do Borel. “You can’t believe it, I almost did m… here. Your partner took a really big one,” he began.

Dynho wanted to know more about the story, and Anitta’s ex related: “My last sentence with him was: ‘Brother, if you raise your finger with me again with this fallen conversation, the stuff will go crazy in this little house, faggot.’ He turned his back and walked away.”