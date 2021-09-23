After celebrating 100 million doses delivered by Butantan, Saúde notifies Butantan for not delivering 100 million doses

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

The Ministry of Health notified Butantan this week for selling doses of Coronavac directly to states before concluding a contract to sell 100 million doses – days after signing a vaccine delivery brand that featured those same doses.

Like the antagonist showed with exclusivity, the ministry ‘pedaled’ last Wednesday (15), celebrating the milestone of 158 million doses delivered, enough to vaccinate with the 1st dose all those over 18 years old.

The paste took into account about 6 million doses of Coronavac whose application was suspended by Anvisa. In total, about 12.1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine were banned on September 4, as they originated in a laboratory not yet inspected by the agency.

Yesterday (22), at a press conference with other governors, Doria celebrated the first delivery of lots of Coronavac directly from Butantan to other states, without the intermediary of the Ministry of Health. , such as Ceará, Espírito Santo, Pará and Piauí.

In note to the antagonist, the ministry said that “It has a contract with the Butantan Institute that establishes exclusivity in the supply of doses and, until the contract comes to an end, Butantan cannot sell doses with other states without the approval of the ministry.”

Folder added: “Such delivery, if confirmed, characterizes a clear breach of the contract in force, since the delivery of all the contracted doses has not yet been completed. It should be clarified that the doses banned by Anvisa do not enter into the accounting of the contract.”

As you can see, Health understands that the doses do not enter into the accounting of the contract, but it did not care about that last week, when celebrating the milestone of sufficient vaccines for the 1st dose of all adults.

The ministry said more: “In case of breach of contract, one of the possible penalties is a fine of up to 1% of the contract value, equivalent to R$31 million”.

Butantan responded with a ‘print’ from the Ministry of Health’s website. The vaccines panel shows, this Thursday morning (23), more than 100 million doses of Coronavac delivered by the ministry to the states.

For Butantan, “the Butantan Institute’s contract with the Ministry of Health was concluded on September 15, with the total delivery of 100 million doses of CoronaVac (…) The deadline for conclusion of the contract is September 30 and Instituto Butantan has already started to replace the lots banned by Anvisa”.

Just last week, Butantan delivered 1.8 million doses to Health to replace the banned batches – the goal is to replace 8 million doses, because about 4 million of the 12 million banned by Anvisa were applied.

If the doses banned by Anvisa do not count towards compliance with the contract, they should not have counted either to celebrate the milestone of enough doses to vaccinate all adults with the 1st dose.

