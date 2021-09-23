After commitment to pay off debt, Evergrande shares soar on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange – Economy

Scholarships of Asia closed mostly higher on Thursday, 23, as the action of the Chinese real estate giant everlarge shot in Hong Kong and one day after the Federal Reserve postpone the withdrawal of monetary stimuli.

Returning from a holiday in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng, index of the financial market site, rose 1.19% to 24,510.98 points, thanks to a stock rally in Chinese property developers led by Evergrande, which claims to be moving towards solving its liquidity crisis.

Evergrande’s share alone jumped 17.62% in Hong Kong, after having soared 32% in the first half of trading. Since the beginning of the year, however, the action still accumulates losses of more than 80%. On Wednesday 22, an Evergrande subsidiary has pledged to honor payment of interest on bonds due this Thursday.

The unit, Hengda Real Estate Group Co, said it would pay 232 million yuan (the equivalent of $35.9 million) in interest on its September 2025 bond issue, which bears interest at 5.80% .

Investors have been monitoring Evergrande closely, fearing that a possible default by one of China’s biggest real estate developers will create systemic financial risks and create problems for the entire market. The decline in contracted sales, delays in asset sale plans and Beijing’s restrictive policy on the sector contributed to concerns about the company’s liquidity levels.

Last week, Evergrande said it had hired financial advisers, which brought it closer to restructuring. The turmoil brought the company’s shares, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to their lowest levels in years.

The company is the most indebted developer in the world and its bankruptcy can affect banks, investors and buyers. Founded in 1996, Evergrande took advantage of China's real estate boom and, in its glory days, even had a soccer team and a car factory

At mainland China, the day was of moderate appreciation: the Shanghai Composite rose 0.38%, to 3,642.22 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.46%, to 2,451.36 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiex rose 0.90% in Taiwan, at 17,078.22 points, but the South Korean Kospi fell 0.41% in Seoul, at 3,127.58 points, upon returning from a three-day holiday. the market of Tokyo, in turn, did not operate due to a national holiday in the Japan.

The predominantly positive tone from Asia also came after the Fed decided to postpone on Wednesday the so-called tapering, a process by which the US BC will gradually reduce its purchases of financial assets. The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, signaled that tapering could start in the last months of the year. In the wake of the Fed, the stock exchanges New York closed at a generalized high on Wednesday.

At Oceania, the Australian Stock Exchange was in the blue on Thursday, driven mainly by technology and oil stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1% in sydney, at 7,370.20 points. /WITH DOW JONES NEWSWIRES and REUTERS