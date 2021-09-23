After contacting Queiroga in NY, Bolsonaro will remain in isolation for 5 days, announces Planalto | Policy

The Special Secretary for Communication at the Planalto Palace, André de Sousa Costa, informed this Wednesday (22) that President Jair Bolsonaro and members of the delegation who had contact with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will remain in isolation for the next five days and will do new RT-PCR tests next weekend to see if they contracted Covid-19.

The announcement was made at the Planalto Palace after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that authorities who had contact with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in New York remain in isolation for 14 days.

If the test results are negative, Bolsonaro and members of the delegation will be released from isolation and accompanied by a doctor until the 14th day since the last contact with Queiroga, whose test was positive before the delegation’s return trip to Brazil, after participating in the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The minister remained in the United States, in isolation for 14 days in a hotel (video below).

After being diagnosed with Covid-19, Queiroga is quarantined in a New York hotel

“On the fifth day after the last contact with the authority, they will undergo a new RT-PCR test. If this test is negative, the person is then free from isolation and will be monitored by a doctor, will have a follow-up until the 14th day. Fourteenth day, remaining asymptomatic, the case of Covid is discarded”, said secretary André Costa.

The tests on the president and on the delegation will be carried out between Saturday and Sunday, since the last contact with Queiroga was on Tuesday, I inform the secretary.

According to Costa, Bolsonaro is at the Palácio da Alvorada [residência oficial da Presidência], “asymptomatic, totally asymptomatic, and will then follow these guidelines”.

Costa explained that the measures adopted follow the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide published by the Ministry of Health.

According to the secretary, Bolsonaro and the members of the delegation are asymptomatic. The delegation that will remain in isolation has “a little more than 50 people”, but not all of them had contact with Queiroga.