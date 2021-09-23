After losing to The Farm, The Voice suffers stampede from sponsors

Since it began to lose in audience to Record’s A Fazenda, The Voice Brasil has found it difficult to renew its sponsorship quotas. According to Notícias da TV, so far four companies have indicated that they will not continue investing in the attraction: Lojas Americanas, C&A, Cervejaria Petrópolis and Seara. Only Bradesco and Claro — this one has Tiago Leifert, host of the attraction, as its poster boy since 2015 — would have renewed the contract.

In addition to them, two other companies acquired shares: Heineken Brasil and the virtual commerce platform Shopee. Two other sponsorships are still available, totaling six. The commercial team is rushing to try to close all the spaces until the start of the attraction next month.

Also according to Notícias da TV, all the companies that dropped out of the program had the same reason: the lack of repercussion of the attraction on social networks and Ibope’s frequent second place in 2020 in Greater São Paulo.

Last year, The Voice Brasil scored an average of 16.1 against 15.9 for Record in São Paulo. Fazenda 12 won 10 of the 19 direct confrontations against the competitor. In addition, the rural reality also rocked on social networks, which the musical reality never managed to do.

No wonder Lojas Americanas not only stopped advertising on The Voice, but also changed channels. The company is one of the sponsors of A Fazenda 13, which debuted earlier this month on Record.

