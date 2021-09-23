After playing, Vice President of Suriname distributes money in the rival’s locker room; watch video | international football

A vice president of the republic, aged 60, is the starter and captain of a team in an international tournament, his team is thrashed 6 to 0 and then he appears in the rival’s locker room, handing out US dollars. This happened in the match between Inter Moengo Tapoe, from Suriname, and Olimpia, from Honduras, for the Concacaf League, the second most important club competition in the confederation.

Ge reported on Tuesday the story of Ronnie Brunswijk, owner of Inter and current vice president of Suriname. At the age of 60, he started the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition, in Paramaribo, and played for 54 minutes. Hours after the game, videos appeared on social networks where the politician and leader appears in the Olimpia locker room distributing US dollars (see below).

+ See more about the game Ronnie played in

The videos were shared in a live stream by the account of Mony Hond Bordo, whose real name is Joël Martinus. He describes himself as a prominent Suriname artist for his short videos on social media. However, profiles of journalists across the country identify him as a local drug dealer.

The game’s story was widely publicized in the international press, especially in the region, with harsh criticism of the Surinamese Football Federation and Concacaf. The Confederation of North and Central America issued a statement on Wednesday and announced that it will investigate the case.

– We are extremely concerned about the content of a video circulating on social networks that raises possible integrity issues surrounding the Liga Concacaf match between Inter Moengotapoe and CD Olimpia. The case is being referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Commission, which will initiate a formal investigation. A new update will be provided when the process is completed – announced the entity.

1 of 2 Vice-president of Suriname and owner of Inter Moengo, Ronnie Brunswijk started the game and then distributed money in the locker room of rivals Olimpia, from Honduras — Photo: Reproduction/@monyhondbordo Vice-president of Suriname and owner of Inter Moengo, Ronnie Brunswijk started the match and then distributed money in the locker room of rivals Olimpia, from Honduras — Photo: Reproduction/@monyhondbordo

In Surinamese press reports, Inter Moengo coach Jozef Joekoe stated that Ronnie had requested to play for just 15 minutes. However, he did not want to leave and stayed for 53 minutes. The Surinamese vice president was only replaced in the second half.

Ronnie Brunswijk is one of the best-known figures in Suriname, a country that borders the southern states of Pará and Amapá in Brazil. He is a former rebel leader in the country, has been wanted for bank robberies and has been accused of drug trafficking in Europe.

However, Brunswijk is adored by the local population and is nicknamed “Robin Hood” in the country, as publishes the newspaper “New York Times”, in a long profile of the politician. Ronnie distributed what he earned from his robberies, sometimes even throwing money from his helicopter. He says he has 50 children and is currently a businessman.

Ronnie was elected vice president of Chan Santokhi, a former police officer who came to pursue him in the 1980s, but allied himself politically with his former target.