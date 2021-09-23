after support from the fans, Isla speaks up and receives affection from her teammates; Look

The target of criticism, Isla vented on social networks and even erased the photos with the shirt of the Flamengo. But, nothing like day after day. At dawn from Wednesday to Thursday (23), after the 2-0 win upon Barcelona for going to the semifinals of Libertadores Conmebol, the Chilean used Instagram to thank the nation for its support.

The return match between Barcelona de Guayaquil and Flamengo, this time in Guayaquil, also at 21:30 (GMT), will be broadcast LIVE of FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

“Very happy for the victory and even more for the affection of this wonderful crowd. Let’s go together, Flamengo. Thank you, Maracanã”, wrote the Chilean, who saw club mates such as Diego Alves, Rodinei and João Gomes show affection in the comments.

Isla was one of the most celebrated players by the crowd. As soon as the athletes entered the Maracanã lawn for the match, the right-back was applauded.

In the match won 2-0 by the Rio de Janeiro club, Isla played until the 34th minute of the final stage, when he left the field for Matheuzinho’s entry.

See below for Isla’s publication:

With the result of this fourth, Flamengo plays for a draw in the return game to advance to the Libertadores grand final.

O red-black it also qualifies if it loses by a goal difference in Guayaquil.

Barcelona, ​​for their part, will have to seek a three-goal advantage to reach the decision.