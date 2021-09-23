After the shack, Medrado rings the bell to give up on A Fazenda 13

Fernanda Medrado went to the workshop of A Fazenda 13 and rang the bell, implying that she could leave the reality show. The peoa was talking to Gui Araújo about how to treat the horses, after the production caught the farmer’s attention, and then took the manual stating that he wanted to “read something” in the document. Then he asked his colleague where the workshop was, and a bell was heard.

The camera that showed the pair was cut in PlayPlus shortly thereafter and went on to show some pedestrians playing football. Minutes later, the pawn was seen sitting on the headquarters’ sofa talking to other pedestrians.

Earlier, in the conversation with Aline, the influencer cried, admitted that she is not feeling well and talked about giving up on Record’s reality show. She said that she could even lose the car she won in one of the dynamics of the program, but that she wanted to leave. “I can’t do it anymore, I just want to leave. I’m not well psychologically. I’m not kidding”, lamented the girl.

Everything indicates that Medrado regrets the discussion he had live during the formation of the farm with Rico Melquiades.

