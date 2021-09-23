After the turnaround, the reporter maintains the privileges of judges and prosecutors in the administrative reform

× Photo: Toninho Barbosa

Arthur Maia (DEM-BA) presented today (22) the fourth version of the administrative reform report to the special committee of the Chamber that analyzes the proposal. The new opinion, filed at 9:08 pm, removed from the text the rule that ended with vacations of more than 30 days for magistrates and members of the Public Ministry. In practice, the measure maintains the privileges of judges and prosecutors.

In addition, the report maintained the possibility of compulsory retirement as a form of punishment for magistrates and members of the MP.

Read the new report in its entirety.

Read below the main points of the fourth report:

Progression or promotion in careers based solely on length of service is prohibited;

Periodic performance evaluation of public servants will be mandatory, carried out continuously and with the participation of the person evaluated;

Stable civil servant will lose his position in the event of an unsatisfactory result in the performance evaluation process, with ample defense in administrative proceedings assured;

The server will receive job stability after three years of probationary internship;

The server in probationary stage will be evaluated every six months. He may be dismissed in case of an unsatisfactory result in two evaluation cycles;

Public servants will be compulsorily retired upon completing 75 years of age;

It is authorized the reduction of working hours and salaries of servers by 25% in a scenario of serious fiscal crisis;

Typical State careers will be considered as tax and financial activities, regulation, inspection, government management, budgeting, control, State intelligence, Brazilian foreign service, public law, public defender, police, criminal experts , legislative police, municipal guards, traffic agents and socio-educational agents;

A fixed-term contracting regime is created. The duration of the contract, including extension, cannot exceed six years;

New contract for a fixed period can only be signed after 24 months.

