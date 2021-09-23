Again with Cuca, Atlético-MG aims for the team’s best undefeated series in the straight points era | athletic-mg

Cuca is the coach of Atlético-MG’s longest undefeated streak in an edition of the straight points era of the Brazilian Championship. And he can repeat the feat. The feat of 2012, when the club was runner-up, is a game away from being equaled in the competition of 2021, in which Galo fights hard for the title.

Athletic News

Atlético returns to Belo Horizonte, and Diego Costa waits for imaging exams

In that edition in which Alvinegro was led by Ronaldinho Gaúcho and had names like Victor, Réver, Leonardo Silva, Pierre, Bernard and Jô, Cuca’s team spent 14 games without knowing what a defeat was.

The series began in the sixth round, with a 5-1 rout over Náutico, at Independência. Galo was only beaten in the 21st round – 1-0 for Corinthians, at Pacaembu (duel with Flamengo for the 14th round was postponed and played more than a month after the initially scheduled). In all, there were 10 wins – seven in a row – and four draws. An 80.9% utilization.

1 of 3 Cuca and Ronaldinho at Atlético-MG in 2012 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/ Atlético-MG Cuca and Ronaldinho at Atlético-MG in 2012 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/ Atlético-MG

Now, with Cuca once again at the head of the team, Atlético has 13 unbeaten matches in the Brazilian Championship. Rooster hasn’t lost since the seventh round.

In the eighth round, he started to stack up victories. There were nine in a row. He drew the next two games – he skipped the game of the 19th round, against Grêmio (postponed to November 3rd). And it comes from two triumphs.

2 of 3 Cuca and Hulk in 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza Cuca and Hulk in 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza

The income in this period propelled the club to leadership of Brasileirão, handily. The utilization was 89.7%.

Cuca no longer has Ronaldinho and co. But he has strong players under his command again. Junior Alonso, Arana, Zaracho, Nacho Fernández, Hulk and Diego Costa seek to keep Atlético at the top of the Brazilian Championship.

This Saturday, Galo faces São Paulo at Morumbi, at 9 pm, for the 22nd round. Has the chance to repeat the sequence of 2012, but with superior performance.

Unbeaten Brazilian Series 2012

10 wins

4 draws

Utilization of 80.9%

Unbeaten Brazilian Series 2021