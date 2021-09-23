América-MG right back, Eduardo reveals bone tumor return: “Difficult fight” | america-mg

Right-back Eduardo, from América-MG, revealed, in a post on social networks, that he is going through a delicate moment. According to him, a bone tumor was diagnosed again, after a biopsy. In 2019, Eduardo went through a similar battle.
“After two months of waiting, unfortunately the news is not good. Once again, I will have to fight another difficult fight in my life. In 2019, I was diagnosed with a bone tumor! And, in the last few days, I had a biopsy and unfortunately I got the news that the tumor returned.”
Right-back of América-MG, Eduardo reveals return of bone tumor: “Difficult fight” — Photo: Mourão Panda/América
In July, after the game with Sport, Eduardo had to treat a blow to his tibia. The player had been investigating the problem.
Now, the full-back is looking for strength to overcome this new problem.
“I’ll have to stay strong, because going through all this again won’t be easy, but I’ll do it with great faith in the eternal Elohim! And a lot of dedication in the treatment and I’ll be back stronger than ever! #will pass. Never give up. God is good!!!!”
Wanted, America has not officially commented. The club is waiting for doctors to comment on Eduardo’s case.
