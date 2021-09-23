American has suspected case of “black urine disease”

The city hall informed that the case is under investigation by the local Epidemiological Surveillance, which has not yet been confirmed, and that it “awaits guidance from the GVE (Epidemiological Surveillance Group) on the procedures to be adopted”. The hospital did not report the patient’s condition.

The incidence of the syndrome, considered rare, has been registered in other states, especially in Amazonas. This month, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) released a note with guidance on the disease. The occurrences, according to the agency, are related to the consumption of fish, shellfish and crustaceans without the seal of the official inspection bodies.

“Haff’s disease presents as symptoms muscle rigidity often associated with the appearance of dark urine, which results from renal failure. It constitutes a type of rhabdomyolysis, a name given to a syndrome that generates the destruction of skeletal muscle fibers and releases elements from within the fibers – such as electrolytes, myoglobins and proteins – in the blood,” the organ said.

The first signs and symptoms may appear within 24 hours of consuming boiled fish, crayfish and other contaminated seafood. “The disease is considered emerging and, for having an unknown origin, it is classified as a public health event (ESP), being considered mandatory notification”, says the note from the ministry.

The first cases of Haff disease recorded in Brazil were in 2008, originating from freshwater species such as Pacu (Mylossoma spp), tambaqui (Colossoma macropomum) and pirapitinga (Piaractus brachypomus), as well as from saltwater fish such as the arabaiana/boi’s eye (Seriola spp) and whiting (Mycteroperca spp). Cases were also registered in 2016 and now in 2021.

In view of the situation, the Ministry of Agriculture is directing the population to pay attention when buying fish, in general, which must bear the seal of the official inspection bodies. The inspection stamp on the label makes it possible to trace their origin, which makes them safe.

WITHOUT TASTE OR SMELL

The difficulty in identifying the contaminated material lies in the fact that the causing toxin does not have a specific taste or smell, which makes its perception more complex.

In the reports recorded over the years, people affected by the disease ate different types of fish, such as salmon, pacu-butter, pirapitinga, tambaqui, and from several families such as Cambaridae and Parastacidae.

“Researches on possible causative agents are being carried out by the LFDA and the IFSC, based on samples collected from the food consumed, as well as biological material from the affected patients. Because it was recorded in several biomes (rivers, lakes, seas, etc.) and species, it is not possible, so far, to determine, based on the cases analyzed, the environments and animals involved”, informs the note.

INVESTIGATION

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Supply and Livestock informed that it is investigating what can cause Haff’s disease. “The preliminary results of the analyzes of the federal laboratories of the Mapa network and the Federal Institute of Santa Cantaria (IFSC) point towards confirming these suspicious molecules, especially from the groups of palytoxins and ovatoxins, identified as the most likely toxins causing the disease of Haff. However, these are still preliminary results. Other factors should be investigated.”

Haff Syndrome receives its name when caused by the consumption of fish. In this case, fish that ingested these aquatic organisms with the presence of such toxins.

The notifications of cases are carried out directly by the teams of the Ministry of Health, since the care of food outbreaks is the responsibility of that folder. However, the MAPA offers laboratory support in analyzing the samples collected in these outbreaks.