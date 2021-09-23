Ana Maria Braga apologizes after using racist expression live on Globo

Ana Maria Braga used her space on Mais Você this Thursday (9/23) to apologize to the public for a racist comment made on the previous day’s edition of her program on Globo.

On Wednesday (22/9), she had said that she felt “white envy” of a reporter who visited a sunflower plantation in the city of Cerquilho, in São Paulo. The term spoken by the presenter is considered racist.

“I made a comment here on the show about envy. And there were people, mainly from the black community, who felt offended. I read the arguments on the internet and I want to thank them, because I saw that people are right”, said Ana Maria.

She even justified that she made the mistake for being an older person, and that this expression was very common in the past, but that today she understands the size of the problem in using it.

“People who suddenly, throughout their entire life, I would say, people who have an older ID, like mine, sometimes use expressions that were part of another world, another time, and that I do matter of coming back here and apologizing. Because with this I learn, honestly I see an opportunity for all of us to learn. To gradually go… gradually, no! I hope they go away quickly, which are language addictions. So humbly I come here and apologize. It will not be repeated”, concluded the presenter.