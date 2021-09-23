Andrés is straightforward and says what will be fundamental for Paulinho’s possible return to Corinthians: ‘He knows everything’

The chance for Paulinho to wear the shirt of the Corinthians has stirred the spirits of fans. After terminate its contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the midfielder already emerges as one of the alvinegro targets for next season, since it can no longer be registered in Brazil in 2021.

Former president of Alvinegro and central political player behind the scenes of the club, Andrés Sanchez opened the game on the possibility of the player’s return in 2022: accepting to adapt to the financial standards offered by Timão.

According to the former top hat, Paulinho is aware of everything that Corinthians can ‘put on the table’ in an official proposal, and his return to Parque São Jorge will depend on his personal choice.

“It’s Paulinho whether he wants to play for Corinthians or not. He knows everything about Corinthians, the condition, how much he can pay, everything… he wants to. He can make that decision, as Roger, Willian and Renato did. If Paulinho comes to Corinthians, it wasn’t Duílio who hired him, but he who chose him”, said Andrés in an interview with the podcast Intelligence Ltd.

“A player who has proposals that are out of the reality of Brazilian football, whether in Arabia or in the p*** that gave birth and I think, I hope, Corinthians is not going to be auctioned. Paulinho knows everything. There’s nothing closed, as far as I know.”

Hired by Corinthians in 2010, Paulinho left the club in 2013 with idol status after Brazilian championship in 2011, the liberators it’s the FIFA Club World Cup in 2012 and the Paulista championship of 2013.

The steering wheel, which still went through tottenham and Barcelona, entered Corinthians’ radar in recent months after terminating his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China.

The player opted for an agreement with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, but ended up ending the agreement after only four games played for private reasons.



