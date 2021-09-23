Andressa Urach is diagnosed with an incurable disease and asks for prayer

Andressa Urach vented on social networks in the last tuesday (21) and revealed to fans that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which is a disease that directly affects the emotional part.

Scared by the news, the digital influencer, who is pregnant with her second child, asked her followers to pray for her health.

“I have a disease called borderline personality disorder, also called borderline personality disorder”, declared.

“Believe me, it’s not easy being me, and it’s even harder for my family. I’m going through a very delicate phase, I’m struggling with myself, but soon I’ll be fine. Pray for me!”, he added.

It is worth remembering that Andressa was recently hospitalized due to a severe urinary infection. She had been admitted to a hospital in Porto Alegre for routine tests and was surprised with the disease, needing to be hospitalized in a hurry.

After the diagnosis, her press office said that everything was fine and that she was about to be discharged.

The news left many fans apprehensive, as, about six years ago, she scared everyone by falling into a coma, victim of a leg infection. Owner of a past with controversial stories, Urach does not hide from anyone what she lived. Now that she is pregnant, the ex-Fazenda revealed that when the time is right, she will tell her son everything. In a conversation with Quem, the blonde, who is married to Thiago Lopes, said: “Before my husband married me, he read my book, I Died To Live. My past was never a secret for him or for his family, because I wrote the book just telling everything”. “I do regret a lot of things, but I made the book to help a lot of people. Today I know Jesus, I have a new life. I am not my past. His family and he are Christians and believe in Jesus. So they understood that my past is only testimony, and they have no problem with that“, he completed. Talking about the baby in the belly, the model explained: “When my daughter or son is the same age I will talk the same way I talk to Arthur, who knows all this. I believe what matters is the mother I am today. The truth is always the best, because no matter how bad it is, it’s the truth“.

