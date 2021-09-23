Angry, William Bonner delivers powerful speech against Bolsonaro on Globo

William Bonner made one of the strongest comments against the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) hours after the politician’s participation as the first head of state to address the UN General Assembly (United Nations) in New York, USA.

“The president of Brazil fulfilled the tradition of giving the opening speech of the United Nations General Assembly”, began the anchor, who highlighted the more than ten minutes of the president’s speech filled with distorted data and untrue statements.

“As he spoke for 12 minutes in front of leaders of nations around the world, it was as if President Jair Bolsonaro was addressing exclusively his most loyal base of supporters”, detonated.

Bonner followed up with his harsh comment against the “captain” and highlighted that the Brazilian president’s speech also included attacks on mayors and governors “who have taken measures to protect the population in the pandemic similar to those advocated by democracies around the world”, and highlighted:

“Omitted investigations into suspected corruption in the purchase of vaccines; lied about the scale of the 7 September demonstrations; and, much to the surprise of those who listened, the president of Brazil once again defended the use of drugs that were proven to be ineffective against Covid”.

William Bonner’s outburst stirred Twitter. The name of the Globo journalist was among the most talked about issues on the social network last night and early this Wednesday (22).

