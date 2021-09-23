Ankylosing spondylitis: understand actress Dani Moreno’s painful illness – 09/22/2021

THE actress Dani Moreno, 35, known for acting in RecordTV soap operas, such as “Genesis” and “Amor Sem Igual”, he shared with his Instagram followers that he lives with ankylosing spondylitis, an autoimmune and degenerative disease.

“I’m displeased to know you so intimately, EA. You’ve been showing signs that you’ve been around since I was very young. Several and repeated inflammations and infections; difficulty feeling good with some foods, especially gluten; overwhelming tiredness for no reason or for what; pains that locked my neck to the point of putting a cervical collar at age 7 etc… How would we know? How would we imagine that the HLA B27 marker would pass from grandmother to mother and from mother to daughter?”, he wrote in the social network.

What is and what causes ankylosing spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is an autoimmune disease that belongs to a group of diseases called spondyloarthritis.

The group includes conditions such as psoriatic arthritis (associated with psoriasis) and enteropathic arthritis (associated with inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis).

“These diseases have characteristics in common, such as inflammation in areas such as ankles, knees and heels, leading to chronic pain in the lower back and buttocks”, explains Rodrigo Poubel, rheumatologist at the Cobra Rheumatology clinic, in São Paulo, and master in Medical Sciences by UERJ (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

The cause of spondyloarthritis is unknown, explains the doctor, but it is believed that the origin of this group of diseases is due to a complex interaction between genetic factors – studies suggest that the risk of the condition in first-degree relatives ranges from 5 to 16 %— environmental, such as smoking.

Discovering the disease at an early stage, as the actress claimed was her case, makes a big difference. “Delay in diagnosis can lead to the installation of more serious joint injuries, such as bone fusion of the sacroiliac joints (site of communication between the spine and the pelvis) and the formation of the “bamboo” type spine, with which patients usually present pain and loss of mobility in the pelvis and spine,” says Poubel.

Symptoms

Usually, persistent low back pain for more than three months is the first sign of the disease. Then the discomfort can radiate to the legs and cause stiffness in the spine and compromise mobility.

If the proper treatment is not carried out, some complications may occur:

Severe pain in the spine and joints;

Inflammation of the eyes, called uveitis;

Inflammation of the bowel, sometimes with intestinal fistula formation (narrowing);

Hip and shoulder joint deformities;

Skin diseases, especially psoriasis cases;

Heart problems such as inflammation of heart vessels, aortic valve disease, conduction disorders, cardiomyopathy, and ischemic heart disease;

As for mental health, mood swings and depression may occur.

How is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of spondyloarthritis initially depends on the patient’s detailed description of the symptoms. Thus, the physician is able to identify the main clinical features common to this group of diseases. “If there is a complaint of pain in the pelvis and spine, the professional should request imaging tests for both regions”, says the rheumatologist.

Magnetic resonance imaging is mainly used in cases where symptoms are relatively recent as it has high resolution for acute/active inflammatory lesions.

The radiographsa, on the other hand, points out the specialist, are especially useful for detecting structural changes in joints, and are therefore more useful in cases whose symptoms are relatively longer. “Tests for inflammatory markers in the blood such as ESR and C-reactive protein may also be requested, in addition to the known genetic marker for the disease, which bears the name of HLA-B27”, he explains.

What is the treatment?

It is a chronic disease, therefore incurable. The goal of treatment is to control symptoms and delay or inhibit disease progression.

“Medical treatment can include anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs, such as methotrexate, sulfasalazine and the so-called immunobiological agents (drugs produced by the cell biology of human DNA), which revolutionized the treatment of spondyloarthritis. rehabilitation with experienced professionals”, informs Poubel.

Treatment for rheumatic diseases is guaranteed by the SUS (Unified Health System), which provides pharmacological (with the use of medication) and complementary (with the use of integrative and complementary practices, exercises, physical therapy, among others)

“The next step is to take the immunosuppressive injections. They cost more than 10,000 each. I need 2 a month. And who will save me? It’s the SUS,” said the actress on Instagram.