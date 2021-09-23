Anticipation of the 2nd dose of Pfizer starts this Thursday in DF for those scheduled until October 27 | Federal District

The posts are also anticipating the second dose for those who took the AstraZeneca and had backup scheduled for Friday (24). The application of first dose of vaccine goes to people 13 or older.

Immunosuppressed people can schedule a booster dose on the Health Department website. there are 11.9 thousand vacancies and until the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (22), 2.1 thousand had been filled.

Reducing the interval and boosting dose are strategies adopted to increase protection against the virus, such as the risk of severity after the arrival of the delta variant. In the DF, the strain already predominates among the new contaminated.

Immunization posts opened in the DF this Thursday (23)

Vaccination posts for second dose against Covid-19 in the Federal District on 23 September. — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

Booster dose for people aged 85 and over

Vaccination posts for a booster dose against Covid-19 in the Federal District on September 23rd. — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

Application of the 1st dose for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old

Vaccination stations against Covid-19 exclusively for teenagers in the Federal District, on September 23rd. — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

First dose for people aged 18 and over

Vaccination stations against Covid-19 for adults in the Federal District, on September 23rd. — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction