Antônia Fontenelle is indicted for prejudice in talking about DJ Ivis | Fabia Oliveira

Published 09/22/2021 12:37 PM

The Civil Police of Paraíba indicted the digital influencer, Antônia Fontenelle, for the crime of prejudice, after a xenophobic speech about DJ Ivis, who was arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. According to the G1 portal, a police inquiry points out that Fontenelle’s attitudes characterize widespread prejudiced manifestations, directed at all Paraíba citizens. The delegate Marcelo Antas Falcone indicted Antônia Fontenelle in the Racism Law, which provides for a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years and a fine for the crime of prejudice or discrimination.

YouTuber reacted to the videos of the attacks released by Pamella Holanda with the following statement: “These ‘Paraíbas’ are a little successful and think they can do anything. Tomorrow I’m going to contact the Ceará authorities to understand why this bastard wasn’t arrested.”

Antônia’s speech was much criticized by celebrities and internet users, and so she made a new statement on the subject: “This bunch of idlers from the digital mafia who have nothing to do. They got together to now accuse me of xenophobia. Again? In a glue! They’ve already tried to accuse me of xenophobia. (…) Because I said ‘those ‘paraíba’ when they start earning a little money they think they can do anything. ‘Paraíba’ I refer to those who make ‘Paraibada’, it could be southern, it could be northeastern, it could be whatever. If you make paraibada, it’s a force of expression,” Fontenelle said in a video.

The investigation, which has already been completed, will be sent to court, so that the Public Ministry can take the appropriate measures. Also according to the G1 report, Antônia Fontenelle even filed a habeas corpus with the aim of preventing the investigations from being carried out. However, the injunction requested by the lawyer was denied by the courts.