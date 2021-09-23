The Civil Police of Paraíba indicted Antonia Fontelle for the crime of prejudice. The actress was accused of having been xenophobic when commenting on DJ Ivis’ aggressions against ex-wife Pamella Holanda. When giving its opinion about what happened, youtuber used the term “paraíba” in a pejorative way.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ladyfontenelleDeserved it: Antônia Fontenelle is indicted for xenophobia against paraibanos

The police investigation concluded that Fontenelle’s speech is considered a manifestation of prejudice against all Paraíba. The delegate Marcelo Antas Falcone understood that the case falls under the Racism Law, which provides for a fine for the crime of prejudice or discrimination and a penalty of 1 to 3 years imprisonment.

The investigations had the support of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and, during the interrogation, he said that he used the xenophobic expression to refer only to the DJ. She said that she did not intend to offend the population of Paraíba or any other northeastern people and also said that she did not want to show herself superior.

Commenting on the case of DJ Ivis, Antonia Fontenelle posted videos of the attacks and criticized the music producer with prejudiced speeches. “These ‘Paraibas’ are a little successful and think they can do anything. Tomorrow I’m going to contact the Ceará authorities to understand why this bastard wasn’t arrested,” she said at the time.

The case will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and in this sphere the appropriate measures must already be taken.