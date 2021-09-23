Anvisa concludes that a teenager’s death was not caused by the Pfizer vaccine – Época Negócios

+



(Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) concluded that the death of a 16-year-old teenager in São Paulo is not related to the application of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the agency said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the case was detailed at a meeting of the Interinstitutional Committee on Pharmacovigilance of Vaccines and other Immunobiologicals, in which the investigative process of the case was detailed and validated.

The conclusion is that the teenager suffered a characteristic picture of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PTT), an autoimmune disease, according to Anvisa.

“The causality was classified as coincident, that is, the possibility that the death was related to the administration of the vaccine was ruled out,” the agency said in a statement.

Anvisa also explained that the investigating specialists took into account data from the patient’s medical record and complementary exams, and concluded that the patient did not have any heart disease.

The death of the teenager even motivated a decision by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to suspend the vaccination against Covid for adolescents over 12 years old without comorbidities – a decision criticized by the medical community and by the States, which questioned the orientation.

The Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski said on Tuesday that it is up to the federative entities to define whether they will promote the vaccination of adolescents over 12 years old against Covid-19, citing that the suspension of immunization due to the event “does not finds support in academic evidence, nor in strategic analyses” carried out internationally.