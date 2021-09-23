Apartments are sold at R$100 thousand per square meter in launch at Leblon | Companies

The enterprise Tom Delfim Moreira , released by Gafisa on the last 14th in Rio de Janeiro, it is being sold at R$100 thousand per square meter. The building, with only six apartments, occupies the last available land on the edge of the Leblon , where there used to be a two-story house divided into two houses, on Avenida Delfim Moreira.

The land where the building will be built is only 360 square meters in area. “It is the smallest land on which Gafisa has ever built, with the highest PSV (general sales value) per square meter,” says João Paulo Matos, executive director of the developer in Rio.

Two apartments have already been sold and a third is in the final stages of negotiation, according to Matos.

According to the FipeZap indicator, which measures the sale price of real estate in Brazilian capitals, Leblon is the most expensive neighborhood in Rio to buy a home, with a square meter sold in August at R$21,710, on average.

1 of 1 Tom Delfim Moreira Enterprise, from Gafisa — Photo: Disclosure/Gafisa Tom Delfim Moreira Enterprise, from Gafisa — Photo: Disclosure/Gafisa

The development has one apartment per floor, with the exception of the penthouse, duplex. The units range from 284 to 501.5 square meters, which results in a sale price between R$ 28.4 million and R$ 50.1 million.

According to the developer, the apartments will originally have four suites, but their interior can be customized, and will be delivered already with the project chosen by the client. The building’s structural elements, such as pillars and uprights, will be located at the ends of the building, to facilitate renovations.

Tom’s façade will be covered with glass, to allow more natural light and a view of the sea, and the balconies will have a curved shape. The architectural design is by the American firm Gensler.

According to Gafisa, the building’s lobby will be conceived as an art gallery, with works by plastic artists Ernesto Neto and Vik Muniz. In front of Tom, on the sidewalk, there will be a sculpture by Iole de Freitas, and, at the back of the building, a work by the Campana Brothers.

The development will also have a room for drivers and spaces to store boards and bicycles and to receive orders.