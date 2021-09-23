Apple bars Fortnite from the App Store until court cases are resolved – Época Negócios

+



The video game producer tried to circumvent Apple’s 30% commission charge on Fornite sales (Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Apple has excluded the “Fortnite” video game from its app store for several years until all appeals in court cases involving the company and Epic Games are resolved, said the games company’s chief executive, Tim Sweeney, on Wednesday -fair.

Sweeney denounced Apple’s decision on Twitter on Wednesday and said Epic Games will continue to battle the tech giant in court.

Epic Games’ initial hearing in an appeal in the case between the two companies is scheduled for December 12th. Apple’s response is scheduled for January 20, 2022. The entire appeals process could take years.

“This is another extraordinary anti-competitive stance by Apple, demonstrating their power in shaping markets and picking winners and losers,” Sweeney wrote.

The two companies have been fighting a dispute in court since August last year. The video game producer tried to circumvent Apple’s 30% commission charge on Fornite sales by launching its own payment system.

The case is closely watched as Apple faces other complaints and regulatory complaints about the rules it forces video game producers to follow within the App Store.

“Epic committed an intentional breach of contract, and breach of trust, by hiding Apple’s code,” Apple told Epic Games, according to a letter shared by Sweeney.

App developers have long criticized the 15% to 30% commissions charged to many of them by the App Store.

Earlier this month, a US judge ruled against some App Store rules, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems, in a partial victory for Epic Games and other companies.