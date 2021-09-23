Arboleda rejects proposal for renovation of São Paulo; permanence is uncertain | São Paulo

Defender Arboleda did not accept the last contract renewal proposal sent by São Paulo. The player considered the values ​​low. The negotiation continues.

Since 2017 in Tricolor, Arboleda seeks a salary increase in the club. With a contract until the end of June 2022, he should only remain if there is an improvement on his current contract.

São Paulo talks about this renewal since the beginning of July this year, when it formalized the proposal to the athlete’s representatives.

Negotiations should intensify in the coming months, as Arboleda will be able to sign a pre-contract with any team in early 2022. For now, there are no clubs interested in the player.

The report of ge found, however, that if there is a good proposal, better than São Paulo, at the beginning of next season, Arboleda should not remain.

Arboleda in training at São Paulo

In recent years, the defender has been one of the pillars of São Paulo’s defense. He is one of the players in the current squad with the longest time at the club.

