Archaeologists find 800-year-old human remains in Peru

The remains of eight people, approximately 800 years old and buried with food and musical instruments in the same burial chamber, were found south of Lima, Peru, during the installation of natural gas pipelines, he said on Wednesday (22) a researcher.

“We found the remains of eight 800-year-old inhabitants of Chilca, buried like burial burdens,” Cecilia Camargo, an archaeologist hired by the natural gas distribution company, Cálidda, told AFP.

The eight bundles of adults and children were wrapped in vegetable ropes and brown cloth, buried in what would have been part of a pre-Hispanic cemetery.

Around the bales were food offerings and musical wind instruments such as clam shells, food plates with different kinds of corn, and two types of flute.

“Some of the bodies had shells on their heads and ‘chuspas’, small bags in which lime is kept for the ‘chacchado’ (chewing) of the coca leaf,” Camargo reported.

“It’s a well-crafted grave. It is an important discovery that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca”, added the researcher.

Experts believe these bodies were part of a pre-Hispanic cemetery in Chilca, a coastal town 60 kilometers south of the capital Lima.

The discovery was unveiled today, but it took place about a week ago, when gas company employees were installing pipes in the streets of Chilca.

This is not the first time burial bales have been discovered in Chilca. In 2018, the same company Cálidda found 30 bales in two burial chambers.

Peruvian law determines that companies that carry out excavations, such as Cálidda, have the services of archaeologists, as pre-Columbian remains are frequently discovered underground on the Peruvian coast.

According to academic research, the first inhabitants of this part of the Peruvian coast settled in Chilca. In 1960, 3,750-year-old remains were found, such as graves and huts that formed a village, with reed walls and covered with mats and grass.

The funeral bundles and utensils found will be handed over to the Ministry of Culture, which will determine where they will be displayed.

