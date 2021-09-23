Argentine newspaper says Flamengo and Barcelona gave a ‘show’ at Maracanã and extols Bruno Henrique: ‘Lethal’

This Wednesday (22) Flamengo beat Barcelona de Guayaquil 2-0, at Maracanã, and started ahead in the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol. And the match played in Rio de Janeiro filled the eyes of neighboring Argentina, which was nothing but praise for the match on Brazilian soil, especially for the red-black forward Bruno Henrique, author of the two goals.

Traditional Argentine newspaper, “Olé”, known for defending Argentine teams at all costs, surrendered to Flamengo’s 27 shirt. “Flamengo beat Barcelona with a lethal Bruno Henrique,” he wrote in a headline.

“Olé” also praised the “spectacle” promoted by the teams, who played a very busy game in the first 90 minutes of the decision.

“Flamengo and Barcelona offered a spectacle with all the necessary ingredients to make the fans jump from their seats. There were lapses with high level football and great team plays,” wrote the vehicle.

The two teams face each other again next Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm, in Guayaquil, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. To advance, Flamengo can even tie or even lose by a goal difference, which qualifies for the big decision, in search of the trichampionship.