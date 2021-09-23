Armando Klabin, chairman of the company’s board of directors, dies – 09/22/2021 – Market

This Wednesday (22) the chairman of the board of directors of Klabin, Armando Klabin, at the age of 89 died.

“Dr. Armando was a man of vanguard, inexhaustible capacity for work, he was passionate about Klabin, the environment and Brazil. He leaves a great legacy and a source of inspiration for the new generations”, informed the company in a statement to the market.

With a degree in engineering from Escola Politécnica of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), Armando was a managing partner of Klabin Irmãos & Cia, the group’s holding company.

Klabin was created in 1899 by three Lithuanian brothers –Mauricio, Salomão and Hessel Klabin– and by a mutual friend, Miguel Lafer.

“Armando’s father, Wolff Klabin, was one of the younger cousins ​​of the founders and came later,” he told sheet Roberto Klabin, 66, is a minority shareholder in the pulp and paper manufacturer and a descendant of the Salomão branch.

“Armando was Klabin’s elder, he belonged to the group that made this transition between the generation of the founders and the current controllers of the company”, says Roberto. “He had great traffic between the different family groups and maintained an excellent relationship with the executives”, says the businessman, founder of SOS Mata Atlântica and SOS Pantanal, non-governmental organizations linked to environmental defense.

Roberto’s father, Samuel Klabin, was one of those responsible for determining the removal, in the late 1970s, of family members from the company’s executive functions, reserving for them seats on the company’s board – a governance measure that remains until today .

Armando has been a member of the company’s board of directors since its creation, in 1979, and has chaired the board several times, which today has 13 members, six of which are independent.

In Roberto’s opinion, Armando was from a generation that built and helped preserve the family company’s name.

“On behalf of Klabin, its directors and members of the board of directors express their sincere feelings to the family and their enormous gratitude for the example of leadership, professionalism, entrepreneurship, immeasurable commitment and dedication to Klabin, to Brazil and its future” , said the company.

The company said that a new chairman of the board of directors will still be elected.

In a statement, the company’s president, Cristiano Teixeira, stated that Armando was recognized for his strategic and future vision. “At the beginning of the 2000s, it encouraged Klabin to focus on the packaging sector, which is today one of the largest in the world, with an integrated, unique business model and a benchmark in sustainability,” he said.

“Armando was one of those captains of industry who had in Klabin the extension of his own family. They are iconic figures that our business world no longer manufactures. He leaves a beautiful legacy as a humanist entrepreneur,” said Horácio Lafer Piv, member of the company’s board. .

Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro), through its acting president, Luiz Césio Caetano, stated that the executive was a “visionary businessman”, who left a “legacy of commitment to building a future renewable”. Armando was a member of the Firjan Council of Representatives and was vice president of the federation.

With 24 factories in Brazil and one in Argentina, Klabin is the country’s largest producer and exporter of packaging paper and a leader in the production of paper packaging. It has 25,000 employees. In 2020, it recorded net revenue of R$ 11.9 billion.

Armando leaves his wife Rosa Lisboa, to whom he has been married for 50 years, children Wolff, Daniela, José and Bernardo, as well as 11 grandchildren.