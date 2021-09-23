Arrascaeta continues treatment and is an uncertain presence at Flamengo against Barcelona in Ecuador

Away from the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, Arrascaeta is an uncertain presence in the return match against Barcelona, ​​Ecuador, next Wednesday. The Uruguayan went to Ninho do Urubu this Tuesday and only underwent physiotherapy treatment so that he can try to go to the field in the next few days and start the transition to the physical part.

Good start: David Luiz gives security to Flamengo in their debut and is cheered by the fans

In other words, despite having suffered a slight injury to the left thigh, ten days ago, during the game against Palmeiras, time is considered short for the Uruguayan midfielder to be in full condition for the next match.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Day-by-day evolution will point to the need to preserve it from the deciding game. If he manages to go into the field to train with the cast until the beginning of next week, Arrascaeta could travel with the delegation to Ecuador.

The board and the technical committee have already debated internally the need to risk some lineups in moments of definition of the season. Especially when it comes to an important athlete like the Uruguayan midfielder.

Crystal Ball:GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

In 2019, in the semifinals of the Libertadores, against Grêmio, Arrascaeta played in the sacrifice after recovering from surgery on his left knee. Shirt 14 operated on the meniscus on October 4th and returned in 19 days.